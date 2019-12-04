Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at knifepoint in lobby of West Town apartment

CHICAGO — A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in the entrance of her own apartment building in the West Town neighborhood.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of North Carpenter, as a 22-year-old woman was returning home.

According to police, this man followed her into the vestibule of her apartment building and then threatened her at knifepoint.

Police said he demanded the victim “give me everything,” and after robbing her, he sexually assaulted her.

According to the police alert, the suspect as a black man, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, medium-built with short black hair. He was wearing a white Chicago Bulls jacket with red sleeves, blue jeans and black-and-white Air Jordan gym shoes.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.