AJ Freund’s mother pleads guilty to murder in beating death of 5-year-old son

Posted 1:04 PM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:14PM, December 5, 2019

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — The mother of 5-year-old AJ Freund pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the beating death of her son.

JoAnn Cunningham, 36, appeared in the McHenry County courthouse and entered a guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge in the death of 5-year-old AJ Freund.

Cunningham faces 20 to 60 years in prison, and other charges against her were dropped. A status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

Prosecutors said AJ’s parents, Cunningham and 60-year-old Andrew Freund Sr., beat him and then buried his body in a shallow grave in Woodstock in April.

Freund Sr. remains charged with first-degree murder. The two have been held in the McHenry County jail on $5 million bail each.

