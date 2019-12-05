DePaul continues great start with a memorable win over Texas Tech

CHICAGO – It wasn’t a full house, the hosts weren’t ranked and the opponents weren’t either. Yet this night at Wintrust Arena is one that fans of DePaul could remember for a long time.

There are moments where a program takes a step in their building towards success, and Wednesday night was certainly that for the Blue Demons, even if it is just December 4th.

It was an exciting contest against defending national runner-up Texas Tech that comes on the heels of eight-straight wins to start the season. It featured a low-scoring defensive battle in which DePaul used timely offense to force the game to overtime.

Then in the extra sessions, they closed it out to come home with a 65-60 victory over the Red Raiders, easily their biggest in the second Dave Leitao era that began in 2015.

Jalen Coleman-Lands played the hero late, tying the game with a three-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation then putting DePaul ahead for good in overtime with another hoop from behind the arc. His eight points in the extra session push DePaul to 9-0 on the season, their best start since the 1986-1987 season and the program’s first nine-game winning streak since the 1993-1994 season.

To put it in perspective, DePaul had just nine total wins in Leitao’s first two seasons in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017. Including those campaigns, the Blue Demons now have equaled or bested five of their season win totals since the last time they made the NCAA Tournament in 2004.