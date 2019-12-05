× FBI questioning relationship between Madigan and former ComEd lobbyist: report

CHICAGO — Federal authorities have been asking questions about Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in part of an ongoing federal investigation.

The Chicago Tribune reports that sources said FBI agents and prosecutors have asked about the connections between Madigan and former Commonwealth Edison lobbyist Michael McClain.

In May, the FBI raided the home of McClain, and authorities secretly recorded his phone conversations. McClain was deeply involved with Madigan’s political operation and fundraising for house democrats.

A spokesperson for Madigan did not comment on the Tribune report.