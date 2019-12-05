Judge sets Sept. 14 trial date for R. Kelly’s state trial

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge has ordered R&B singer R. Kelly to stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on Sept. 14 and told local prosecutors that he wants to know next month which of the four sexual abuse cases they intend to take to trial first.

Kelly is already scheduled to stand trial in April in federal court in Chicago on similar charges and again in federal court in Brooklyn the next month.

He is being held without bail and did not attend Wednesday’s hearing.

If convicted in all three cases he could spend the rest of his life in prison.