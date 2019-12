CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman was shot Thursday in Brighton Park.

At around 1:45 p.m., police were dispatched to the 4200 block of South Fairfield Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered a 20-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.