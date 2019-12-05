The Bears’ offense leads the way in a 31-24 win over the Cowboys

CHICAGO – The final month of their season arrived on Thursday night with the home team having simple goals.

The Bears and the majority of the fan base aren’t really interested in talking playoffs since that would likely take four consecutive wins to make a reality. That hasn’t happened all season long, and even in wins in 2019, the performances haven’t exactly been pretty.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it doesn’t inspire confidence that the Bears could run the table against four teams still in the thick of the NFC playoff race.

All those taking the field for Matt Nagy’s team or watching from the stands at Soldier Field on a relatively mild December night were hoping for a just solid effort all around and a win over the NFC East-leading Cowboys. It would keep some interest in the group as they head to Green Bay to face the Packers in ten days.

For the most part, those goals were accomplished on a positive and pleasant Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Even after giving up a long touchdown drive to start the game and a turnover on their first offensive possession, the Bears used their offense to race out to a 17-point halftime lead. The Cowboys kept it from being a blowout, and scored ten late points, but the home team stayed in control throughout in a 31-24 victory at Soldier Field Thursday night.

The victory puts the Bears over the .500 mark for the first time since mid-October as they improve to 7-6 on the season. They pull within a game-and-a-half of the Vikings for the last NFC Wild Card spot and two-and-a-half games in back of the Packers for the NFC North lead with three games to play. Nagy takes his team to Lambeau Field next week for a contest that has a little more significance thanks to a strong effort Thursday night.

Mitchell Trubisky had his third-consecutive strong start, and got the job done with his arm and his legs. Trubisky shook off a first quarter interception to finish 23-of-31 for 244 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 64 yards rushing and a touchdown to help the Bears to tie their highest point output of the season.