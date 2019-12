Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —A 42-year-old man is charged with a DUI after striking and killing a motorcyclist on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday on the northbound lanes of I-94 at 111th Street near the Morgan Park neighborhood.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken into custody and charged with a DUI.

As of 6 a.m., two right lanes remain closed for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.