Man stabbed at CTA Fullerton station

CHICAGO — A man was stabbed Friday morning at a CTA Red Line station, according to officials.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident happened around 6 a.m. at the Fullerton station, 945 West Fullerton.

The man suffered a lower body laceration and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

Northbound Red Line trains were halted earlier as police investigated, but have resumed service.

No further details were provided at this time.

