Police: 62-year-old Zion woman seriously injured following hit-and-run Saturday

ZION, Ill. — Police in Zion are investigating after a 62-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday following a hit-and-run.

Just after 9:45 a.m., police responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 2200 block of Elisha Avenue.

Police said a woman, 62, from Zion, was struck and dragged by an older model gray four-door sedan. The vehicle had a partial license plate number of AEZ.

Police said the vehicle was driven by an African American male and a white female.

The 62-year-old woman was transported via medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound in the 1200 block of 21st Street.

Anyone with information should contact the Zion Police Department at (847) 872-8000.