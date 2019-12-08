Before the Winter Meetings, James Fox talks White Sox offseason on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's already been an active few weeks in Major League Baseball free agency, and the White Sox have been in the thick of the action.

They were able to get Yasmani Grandal, but they lost out on Cole Hamels and Zack Wheeler, and reportedly offered more money than the Phillies did to the latter. But the free agency period is still young, and with the Winter Meetings coming up this week in San Diego, they'll be plenty of time to get some help for their rotation to make a run for the playoffs in 2020.

James Fox of Future Sox joined Sports Feed to discuss what the team's done so far in free agency and what's ahead with Andy Masur on Sunday's show. You can watch their pre-Winter Meetings discussion in the video above or below.