‘He was trying to catch the bus’: Police search for driver in deadly Proviso Township hit-and-run

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Police are seeking the public's help identifying an SUV connected with a fatal hit-and-run that left a 22-year-old man dead in unincorporated Proviso Township Saturday night.

Akin Jones was likely walking to a bus stop, and was just a few hundred yards from the Subway restaurant in the Loyola University Medical Center where he worked, when an SUV driving southbound on First Street struck him.

When her son didn't come home that night, his mother Pamela Hood said she drove in that direction and saw police lights. A detective told her what happened to her son.

"I guess he was trying to catch the bus, and a truck came and slammed into him, knocked him into another lane, two other vehicles ran him over," Hood said. "He was a good kid, he didn't deserve that to be ran over like that."

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is now looking for a full-size, dark-colored GM SUV with damage to the front drivers' side, possibly a 2014 or newer Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon or Cadillac Escalade, in connection with the incident.

Jones' family says he loved reading, movies and writing, and was hoping to publish his first book next year.

"He was a sweet heart, anything I needed he did it for me; he was my support system," Hood said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says anyone with information should call 708-865-4896.