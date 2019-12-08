Rapper Juice WRLD dies after suffering seizure at Midway Airport

CHICAGO — Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD has died at the age of 21 after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport,

Witnesses told TMZ after Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, landed Sunday morning from California, he suffered a seizure at around 3 a.m. while walking through the airport.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to WGN that Higgins died. Higgins reportedly maintains residency in Homewood.

The cause of death is unclear at this time with an autopsy yet to be completed. He just turned 21 on Monday.

Juice WRLD’s most popular song is “Lucid Dreams,” amassing almost a billion streams on Spotify. According to his bio, he grew up in Calumet Park.