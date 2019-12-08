The Blackhawks’ overtime luck runs out against the Coyotes

CHICAGO – It was a pretty rough end to the month of November for the Blackhawks, but playing a little extra hockey helped the team to get things going at the start of December.

They got one of their biggest wins of the year in overtime against the Bruins on Thursday, then followed it up with a shootout win over the Devils on Friday with each triumph coming on the road.

An opportunity to do so again on Sunday presented itself, even if it wasn’t a great situation for the Blackhawks to be in on this particular night. But after losing a two-goal lead to the Coyotes, Robin Lehner kept the team in it with a number of big saves in the third period to force the extra session. But the third time was the harm for Jeremy Colliton’s team, who couldn’t make it worth the extra time again.

Arizona converted both of their tries in the shootout while only Patrick Kane could breakthrough for the Blackhawks as they lost to the Coyotes 4-3 on Sunday.

Unlike the last two nights, there was only one point for the team as they fell to 12-12-6 on the season.