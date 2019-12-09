22-year-old woman robbed, escapes being dragged into alley near UIC campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old woman was robbed and escaped being dragged into an alley Monday morning near UIC, police said.

At around 11 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Flournoy Street on the report of a robbery.

A woman, 22, told police an unknown suspect grabbed her on the side and attempted to drag her into an alley. She was then robbed and managed to escape, police said.

The victim was taken to UIC Hospital for treatment as a precaution. She is expected to be OK.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central Detectives are investigating.

This incident comes less than three weeks after the rape and murder of a UIC student at a campus parking garage.

The body of 19-year-old Ruth George was found in the backseat of her car after she was followed into the garage by a 26-year-old parolee, who is now charged in her murder.