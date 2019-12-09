3 charged in armed carjacking of ride-share minivan

CHICAGO — Two men and a teenager have been charged in the armed carjacking and crash of a ride-share minivan.

Moses Aponte, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were charged with vehicular carjacking with a firearm. Fabian Alonzo, 26, was charged with criminal trespass and other misdemeanor charges.

According to police, Aponte and the 17-year-old approached the ride-share driver at Belmont and Mobile late Saturday night, and at least one of the suspects showed a handgun. They allegedly took the driver’s 2015 Toyota Sienna.

Shortly after the vehicle was taken, surveillance video obtained by WGN shows the van losing control and flipping on its side on Lamon Avenue near Fullerton in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. Four parked cars were damaged.

Police said shots were fired shortly after the crash, but no one was hurt.

Two of the suspects were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both Aponte and Alonzo are expected in bond court Monday.