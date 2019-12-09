38 vehicles set on fire in 2 different lots on Chicago’s South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two different fires burned dozens of cars overnight on Chicago’s South Side.

Around midnight Monday, eight cars were set on fire in an abandoned lot on the 300 block of East 115th Street, according to Chicago police.

Police said it's not the first time this has happened at this site. Firefighters have been to the location at least three times in the past.

323 E 115th St,in an abandoned lot. 8 cars were set on fire. No injuries reported. 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 9, 2019

The other incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Genoa Avenue in the Gresham neighborhood. Police said it appears someone entered the private tow lot and set 30 cars on fire.

8825 S Genoa, this is a private tow yard 30 cars were set on fire. No injuries reported. 4-1-8. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 9, 2019

No injuries were reported in either incident and no one is in custody.

Police believe one person set the fires.

CPD Arson Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.