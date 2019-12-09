Autopsy for Juice WRLD scheduled Monday after Chicago rapper dies at Midway Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An autopsy is scheduled Monday after the shocking and sudden death of Chicago rapper Juice WRLD.

The 21-year-old from Homewood, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, died early Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Chicago's Midway International Airport.

Witnesses told TMZ after Higgins landed at a private hanger from California, he suffered a seizure at around 3 a.m. while walking through the airport.

The Chicago Fire Department said Juice WRLD went into cardiac arrest and later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Friends told WGN the rapper was returning to Chicago to celebrate his birthday — which was last Sunday — and a party in his honor was planned for Sunday night.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and those aboard the aircraft were cooperating with authorities.

Juice WRLD was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May. The artist got his start on SoundCloud and then became a streaming juggernaut. He rose to the top of the charts with the Sting-sampled hit “Lucid Dreams.”

WGN has learned that two men apart of the rapper's entourage, who were acting as bodyguards, were charged for having guns on airport property.

A 27-year-old man is facing two carry conceal firearm at airport charges, plus another for having high capacity magazines and metal piercing bullets. A 36-year-old man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Police tell WGN the men had all the required licensing for those firearms — and the charges are considered misdemeanors.

An autopsy will be performed on Juice WRLD Monday, which could reveal more details about what led to his death.

Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School has released the floowing statement in regards to his death.

Jarad Higgens was a 2017 graduate of Homewood-Flossmoor Community High School. He is remembered by his teachers and staff as being a brilliant and creative student. Jared was extraordinarily talented in music and played many instruments. He was a caring and outgoing person who always tried to reach out to others while at the same time he was introspective and had a great sense of humor. Jared connected with many staff and students while he was a H-F Viking and he will be truly missed. Counseling services will be available for students to assist them during this time.

Musicians and others around the country are shocked and are expressing their condolences.

God bless him. A young legend — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 8, 2019

Man, so sad. I pray you meet the lord above. RIP Young King. 🙏 @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/4u4HWiFggU — FAT JOE (@fatjoe) December 8, 2019

I can’t believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. — *LAMB OVER RICE* (@ActionBronson) December 8, 2019

Waking up to @JuiceWorlddd passing from a seizure... I loved his music and he was my most listened to artist in 2019. Im heartbroken, my love goes out to his family and loved ones. To soon man. — Ninja (@Ninja) December 8, 2019