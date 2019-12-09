Bulls can’t get the ending right again in a close loss to the Raptors

CHICAGO – The last three times they’ve taken the floor, they’ve been right there till the end. The very end, to be exact.

They had a shot to tie or win the game against the Warriors at the United Center on Friday, Sunday against the Heat, and Monday against the Raptors at home again. The last two would have been victories over contenders in the Eastern Conference, and a boost for a struggling team.

Yet each time, the finishing touch escaped the Bulls, getting more painful a new losing streak has manifested.

Against Toronto at the United Center, the Bulls had two possessions to try to win the game, but neither one managed to work out. Lauri Markkanen was blocked in the lane with 30 seconds left, then after a defensive stop, Zach LaVine’s shot on the drive near the baseline was off the mark, leaving the Bulls to deal with a 93-92 loss to the Raptors.

That’s the third-straight game Jim Boylen’s team has been in position to win, and the third time they’ve not been able to find the winning touch as their record drops to 8-17 on the season.