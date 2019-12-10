Metra UP-NW train strikes pedestrian near Arlington Park; extensive delays expected

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Metra UP-NW service is delayed after a train struck a pedestrian in Arlington Heights.

The incident — involving a pedestrian and train No. 620 — happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday near Arlington Park.

Metra reports that inbound and outbound UP-NW trains are halted, and customers should expect extensive delays.

The condition of the person truck by the train is unknown.

Outbound trains #607 and #609 will terminate at Des Plaines and head back to Chicago to accommodate passengers waiting for delayed inbound trains. No trains getting past Arlington Park either way.

Here's a look at the trains impacted along the line. OB trains #607 and #609 will terminate at Des Plaines and head back to Chicago to accommodate passengers waiting for delayed inbound trains. No trains getting past Arlington Park either way. pic.twitter.com/dz8wbp7eUJ — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 10, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.