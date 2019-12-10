Police: 77-year-old man with dementia missing after going on Northwest Side walk

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a missing elderly man who did not return from a walk on the Northwest Side Monday.

Palla Feti, 77, is missing from the 4600 block of North Lowell Avenue and frequently walks in the area of Pulaski, Lawrence and Elston.

He went for the walk at around 1 p.m. Feti suffers from dementia.

He is 5’2”, 140 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Feti has tattoos on both arms, with a dove on his left arm, and was last seen wearing a black pea coat, black shirt and blue pants.

If you see him, please call Chicago police at 312-744-8266.