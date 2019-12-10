Retired priest charged in deadly Orland Park hit-and-run heads to court Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Friends and family will gather for the funeral of a teacher killed in a hit-and-run in Orland Park, as the retired priest charged in the case heads to court.

The Rev. Paul Burak, 73, was charged with aggravated DUI and leaving the scene of an accident — both felonies.

Burak told investigators he blacked out before allegedly killing Margaret "Rone" Leja and injuring Elizabeth Kosteck after leaving a Christmas party they were all attending.

On Dec. 4, the teachers left the party at the Square Celt restaurant, at 39 Orland Square Drive, and were walking to their cars when they were struck by a vehicle.

Burak reportedly said he thought he had hit a curb before leaving the scene. He blamed medication for glaucoma and Parkinson's disease, and admitted to having a cocktail and glass of wine at the party.

Burak is due to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing.

Funeral services for Leja will be held Tuesday at St. Michaels Church, at 14327 Highland Avenue, at 12:15 p.m.