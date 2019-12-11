3 in custody after shots fired at police during traffic stop in South Shore

CHICAGO —Three people have been arrested after Chicago police officers were fired upon during a traffic stop in the South Shore neighborhood.

Around midnight Wednesday, officers requested assistance in an attempt to make a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Merrill Avenue. Another squad car responded and drove behind the black Jeep officers were attempting to stop, when someone exited the vehicle and shot at officers.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

The Jeep then crashed into a parked car in the 2100 block of East 67th Street. The three men inside the Jeep, but were caught and taken into custody. Two weapons were confiscated.

Police said one of the men from the Jeep was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition for lightheadedness.

Charges are pending against the three men. Police said no shots were fired by officers.