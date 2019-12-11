Workers OK after Chicago Park District truck slides into Lake Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two Chicago Park District employees are OK after their truck slid into the water off of Lake Shore Drive Wednesday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., police said the truck was out salting the lakefront bike and pedestrian path near Oak Street Beach when it slid into Lake Michigan. Snow was falling at the time, and there was low visibility in the area.

The workers got out of the truck safely, but the vehicle remains in the water.

The lakefront bike and pedestrian path is closed from Ohio to North Ave for the response.

We had a couple Park District employees & their salt truck slip off of the Lakefront Trail & into Lake Michigan this morning. Glad to know both workers are safe! It looks like the Park District will be down one salt truck for a while: it’s currently submerged in the Lake. — Brendan Reilly (@AldReilly) December 11, 2019

This incident is just one of several crashes being reported Wednesday morning as light snow fell across the Chicago-area. Here are a list of other crashes:

NB I-55 at US52

SB I-55 at US-30, SUV hauling trailer into wall

NB I-294 at Archer

OB Kennedy at I-190

OB Kenendy at Foster

For more real-time traffic updates, follow @SarahJindra and @WGNTraffic on Twitter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.