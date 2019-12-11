Family with Chicago ties among the missing after volcano eruption in New Zealand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A family with Chicago ties are among those unaccounted for after the eruption of a New Zealand island volcano Monday.

Martin Hollander, 48, and Barbara Hollander, 50 — along with their sons Matthew Hollander, 13, Berend Hollander, 16 — are among those named on a website that lists people who are both missing and alive.

According to the website, the family is listed as being born in Chicago, and remain missing.

Barbara, Matthew and Berend live in Australia now, where the boys' father, Martin, is from.

Tremors have slowed down the search for victims trapped after the eruption. Another eruption is possible in the next 24 hours.

Monday's eruption killed six people, and 30 others are hospitalized. Some injuries are so severe that those patients are being flown to Australia for special treatment.

New Zealand is now ordering 1200 feet of human skin to use to treat severe burns. Donated skin is collected similar to organs. The collection will come from Australia and the United States.