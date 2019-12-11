× Unlike November, the Blackhawks have no luck in Vegas in a 5-1 loss

LAS VEGAS – In many ways, it was a breakthrough win for the group, since they’d failed to beat the newest NHL team since they joined the league.

After seven-straight losses to the Golden Knights either in regulation or overtime, the Blackhawks finally broke through for a win over Vegas on November 13th at T-Mobile Arena. The victory got the team to .500 for the first time all season and started what’s been the most successful part of the Blackhawks’ season.

On Tuesday, things were looking up again, as they entered the game with five points in their last six games. Jeremy Colliton hoped his team could find the luck once against the Knights to continue a strong recent stretch of hockey.

Instead, the good fortune completely ran out.

After a scoreless first period, Vegas struck for five unanswered goals against Corey Crawford in what turned out to be a route at T-Mobile Arena. Only Dominik Kubalik’s score with 27 seconds left kept the Blackhawks from being shutout, which was the only positive in a 5-1 drubbing at the hands of the Golden Knights.

It puts an end to the team’s three-game point streak as they slip back under .500 at 12-13-6.

What’s odd about the game is that Crawford began the contest with some strong saves, including one on the breakaway in the second period to keep the game scoreless. Reilly Smith broke through against Crawford 7:27 in the second period and the Vegas’ offense awoke after that, getting a Deryk Engelland score and then a short-handed goal from William Karlsson to make it 3-0.

As the Blackhawks’ offense failed to breakthrough Marc-Andre Fleury and reach the back of the net, the Golden Knights added scores from Max Pacioretty and Ryan Reaves to make it 5-0. Again, the only luck came on Kubalik’s goal, which was the only one of the 29 shots the Blackhawks took that found the back of the net.

So much for luck in Las Vegas for the visitors, who had their more typical result against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.