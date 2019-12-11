Woman found dead, 2 injured after apartment fire on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead inside a burning apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at an apartment building in the 8900 block of South Justine Street.

A 27-year-old woman was found dead by Chicago fire officials inside one of the units.

A man and woman, both 57, were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment. The woman suffered severe smoke inhalation and is in critical condition. The man is okay.

Other residents of the building have been displaced. No one else was injured in the fire.

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and fire are unknown at this time.

Area South detectives are investigating.