Boy, 3, injured in shooting outside West Side library

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old was with his uncle outside a library when he was shot in the arm in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday outside the Douglass Branch of the Chicago Public Library in the 3300 block of West 13th Street.

Police said the boy was sitting inside a vehicle with his uncle — waiting on another relative who had gone inside the library — when two people began shooting at a man on the street. The man, who was the apparent target, was shot in the foot, according to police.

The 3-year-old boy was struck in the arm and transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a Chicago squad car was hit by gunfire in the shooting, but no officers were injured.

Police are investigating. No one is in custody.

No further details have been released at this time.

