Man charged with murder of chef at Portage Park restaurant

CHICAGO — A chef is charged with fatally stabbing another chef in a Portage Park restaurant during the dinner rush Sunday.

Prosecutors said Jesus Martinez, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the murder of 35-year-old Cory Neill. The men both worked as chefs at the Foundation Tavern and Grille, 5007 W. Irving Park Road.

The incident happened at the restaurant just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

Prosecutors said Martinez ambushed Neill as they were both working in the kitchen, stabbing him repeatedly with a nine-inch fillet knife.

Surveillance video from the kitchen captured the encounter.

Martinez may have been motivated by the false belief that Neill broke into his home and attacked his family, according to prosecutors. Martinez’s wife denied the claims.

Martinez was denied bail Wednesday.