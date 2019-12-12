Teen brothers with Chicago ties killed in New Zealand volcano eruption; parents still missing

CHICAGO — Two teenage brothers who were born in Chicago are among those killed following a volcano eruption in New Zealand, and their parents remain missing.

Matthew Hollander, 13, and Berend Hollander, 16, were touring White Island when the eruption occurred.

At least eight people are confirmed to be dead, and eight are still missing.

Among those still unaccounted for are the teens’ mother, Barbara Hollander, 50, and their father, Martin Hollander, 48.

Barbara was born in Chicago and Martin is Australian, but worked in the city for several years.

The family had been living in Sydney.