Teen dead after police chase ends with car crash into house on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A teenager was killed after a car crashed into a house on the city’s Far South Side.

Chicago police said the crash happened after a pursuit of a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee after they attempted to make a traffic stop in the 10700 block of South Wentworth Avenue Thursday around 7:20 p.m.

Three teenagers were inside the stolen SUV. Police said the driver lost control and slammed into a house in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

The fire department said the male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other teens — a male and female under the age of 16 — were transported to Comer Children's Hospital where they are in stable condition.

The identity of the teenage driver has not yet been released.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police said the Jeep was stolen on Tuesday from the 2000 block of East 95th Street.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will be investigating.