13-year-old boy suspected in murder of nurse in Chicago’s Little Village

CHICAGO — Police suspect a 13-year-old boy may have pulled the trigger in a shooting that killed a nurse in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

Detectives presented their case against the boy to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, and have been asked to seek additional evidence before charges are filed, according to a police spokesperson.

Prosecutors said Frank Aguilar, 32, was an innocent victim who spent his life helping the disabled as a nurse at Misericordia.

Aguilar was visiting family in Little Village on Nov. 12, and hoped to do some laundry when he was gunned down by Latin King members in a drive-by shooting on 32nd Street, according to prosecutors.

Earlier this week, prosecutors charged Armando Lopez, 19, with first degree murder in the case. Prosecutors said Lopez drove the vehicle from which shots were fired.