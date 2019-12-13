× Andrew Freund Sr. in court Friday in case of 5-year-old son AJ’s murder

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Andrew Freund Sr. has a court date Friday in the case of his 5-year-old son’s murder.

Prosecutors and Freund’s lawyer have met with a judge, but the attorney denies a plea bargain is in the works.

AJ’s parents, JoAnn Cunningham, 36, and 60-year-old Freund Sr., beat him and then buried his body in a shallow grave in Woodstock in April, according to prosecutors.

Last week, Cunningham appeared in the McHenry County courthouse and entered a guilty plea to a first-degree murder charge.

Cunningham faces 20 to 60 years in prison.

Freund Sr. has blamed Cunningham for the boy’s death and told investigators previously she had struck him several times after the boy lied to her about soiling underwear.

Freund Sr. remains charged with first-degree murder and accused of burying the boy’s body.

DCFS spokesman tells WGN potential discipline for the caseworker and supervisor on the case will become public information later Friday.