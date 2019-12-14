2 men stabbed on Michigan Avenue: police

Posted 6:52 AM, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 07:55AM, December 14, 2019
Data pix.

CHICAGO — Two men were stabbed early Saturday morning on Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Chicago police said a 30-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend on the 300 block of North Michigan Avenue just past midnight on Saturday when he got into a verbal altercation with four men and two women. The argument turned physical and the man was stabbed in the chest.

Police said a 23-year-old man passing by attempted to intervene and was stabbed in the thigh.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody. A detailed description of the suspects was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

