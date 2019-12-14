Family of man who died at Jewel-Osco store sues grocery store

CHICAGO — The family of a man who died inside a Lakeview Jewel-Osco in November has filed a lawsuit against the grocery store asking for $50,000 in compensation.

Eugenio Escriba-Guzman was handcuffed by store security on Nov. 20 at the location on 3500 N. Broadway Ave. after they suspected he was shoplifting. When police arrived, the 55-year-old was unconscious and “slumped backward.”

Paramedics tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was inconclusive.

According to the Chicago Tribune, his family’s attorney said he was battered and pinned to the ground and suffered significant fear, pain and suffering.