Report: Cubs bring back Brandon Morrow on minor league deal

CHICAGO — After missing all of 2019 and half of 2018, Brandon Morrow is reportedly returning to the Cubs on a minor league deal.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the minor league pays Morrow $1 million, with incentives, if he can make it back to the Cubs.

Morrow, who signed a two-year, $21 million deal before the 2018 season, is hoping to finally get back to full health.

Rogers reported Morrow’s arm is “feeling great.”

Morrow last pitched on July 15, 2018 and had 22 saves with a 1.47 ERA. In 2017, he posted a 2.06 ERA with the Dodgers in a setup role.

If Morrow regains his health he could become a dependable setup man in 2020. It will be interesting to see if the Cubs make any moves to bolster the bullpen or if they will hope relievers like Rowan Wick, Alec Mills, Dillion Maples and Kyle Ryan take the next step.

