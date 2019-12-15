Adam Jahns discusses the Bears’ loss to the Packers with Jarrett Payton at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the past three months, it's been a roller coaster of emotions for the Bears, just like the three hours that were played on Sunday in Green Bay.

These waves have brought victory at times in 2019, but they've also brought a lot of defeat as well. Sunday was the latter, and it now has the Bears officially on the outside looking in at the playoffs.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic was in Green Bay to watch the game along with Jarrett Payton and the guys took some time to discuss the Packers' 21-13 win over Matt Nagy's team on Sunday's Sports Feed. The defeat along with the win by the Vikings officially puts them out of the 2019 NFL Playoffs.

