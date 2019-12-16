Chuy Bravo, Chelsea Handler’s sidekick, dies at 63

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEXICO CITY — Chuy Bravo, the actor best known for his role as Chelsea Handler's sidekick, has died.

Bravo, 63, went to the emergency room with stomach pains while visiting family in Mexico City on Saturday. The actor died shortly after his arrival to the hospital.

Bravo was on "Chelsea Lately" for its entire seven-year run, and appeared in several movies.

In a statement on social media, Handler said, "I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do."

