For updates, visit wgntv.com/weather
Clear week leading to warm weekend
-
Rain and snow overnight Sunday, dry week with temps. slightly above normal
-
Chilly air lasts through the weekend and early next week
-
A cold end to the week but temps rebound for weekend
-
Great weather for Bears game; cold, rainy rest of week
-
Temps begin to warm as weekend nears
-
-
Warm but rainy Monday, temperatures in the 50s this week
-
Sun ahead before rain, cold arrives next weekend
-
Warm, sunny days continue until temperatures drop next weekend
-
Warm weekend with rain likely
-
Warm but showers expected for the weekend
-
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
Warm weekend ahead
-
Warmer, but rain expected this weekend