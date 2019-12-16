Patrick Finley looks ahead to the final two games of the season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Many Bears' fans weren't exactly pinning their hopes on making the playoffs this December since the team needed so much to stay alive in the race. Just the fact they were even discussing it after a difficult October and November was a bit of a surprise.

Most were already thinking about 2020, and now everyone can officially do that after the team was eliminated from contention for the postseason on Sunday. So what is it that fans can look for in these final two match-ups to gauge what might be ahead for the team next season?

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times discussed that on Sports Feed Monday night with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as the trio also discussed the loss to the Packers on Sunday. You can watch their full segments in the video above or below.