CHICAGO — A school bus and CTA bus collided Monday morning on the Far South Side.

The accident happened just after 7 a.m. at 118th and Avenue O. A Lake County school bus occupied with high school students rear-ended a CTA bus.

A total of 25 people were reported on both buses, eight of them were transported for evaluation to local hospitals.

No one was seriously injured, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.