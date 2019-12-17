Camron Smith returns to Sports Feed to talk with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For fans of the Bears and the Bulls, it's been a really rough 48 hours in what's already been a difficult year.

Matt Nagy's team was officially eliminated from the playoffs in a loss to the rival Packers on Sunday as a last-ditch final play fell five yards short. Meanwhile the Bulls blew a few 20-plus point first half lead in a terrible loss to the Thunder on Monday night in Oklahoma City.

Camron Smith of MSG Network and Stadium returned to Sports Feed to discuss both teams with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday's show. He even got a little emotional talking about what the Bulls have become after such a proud past, and you can see that moment in the video above or below.