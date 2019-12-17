Concerned clergy meet with Interim CPD Supt. Charles Beck

Posted 12:50 PM, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:03PM, December 17, 2019
CHICAGO — Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck is making some bold moves in his short time here.

Beck met Tuesday with Chicago clergy leaders concerned about his agenda.

Specifically, they are worried about Beck's order that does away with the police department's policy of merit promotion.

Critics said merit promotion has lead to widespread cronyism.

Religious leaders told Beck they're worried that replacing the system with test-based promotions might may lead to less diversity in the upper ranks of the police department.

 

 

