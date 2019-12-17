FBI investigating former Cook County Assessor Joe Berrios: report

CHICAGO — The former Cook County assessor could be the latest politician caught in federal crosshairs.

Investigators are digging into Joe Berrios’ time in office, in addition to his various political organizations, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times reported a federal grand jury subpoena shows investigators are looking into Berrios’ access to private planes and boats.

They also want information on any official action Berrios took in exchange for for a benefit.

That includes setting or reducing property values as part of his work as assessor.

Berrios was ousted from his job as assessor in 2018, and later stepped down from his long-time position as head of the Cook County Democratic party.