Jackson, Mack, and Patterson will represent the Bears at the 2020 Pro Bowl

LAKE FOREST – There won’t be a playoffs for the team coming up in January of 2020, but at least three players will get the chance to play some football to start the new year. On Tuesday night, the NFL announced that linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson, and special teams player Cordarelle Patterson have been named to the Pro Bowl at those positions.

The game takes place on Sunday, January 26th at Camping World Stadium at 2 PM and kicks off the busy Super Bowl week for the league.

They would fill in if there are injuries or for the players who will be participating in the Super Bowl the following week.

For Mack, being named to the Pro Bowl has been a common occurrence during his decorated NFL career, having been selected each of the last five years. While not posting the sizable numbers as he has in the past, primarily due to teams preparing schemes with the idea of shutting him down first, Mack remains one of the best outside linebackers in the game.

In 14 games, Mack has 7 1/2 sacks and five forced fumbles along with 37 tackles.

Jackson is in his second-straight Pro Bowl as he remains a steady force in the back of the Bears defense, making 57 tackles on the season with an interception and forced fumble. Those turnovers numbers are down from last year (6 interceptions, 2 Touchdowns), but his play outside of the turnovers got him a trip to Orlando this January.

As arguably the best free agent signing for the team in the 2019 offseason, Patterson has shined in his role on special teams this season. He leads the NFL in kick return yardage with 799 and is second in average as he’s gotten 29.6 yards per attempt this season, returning a kick 102-yards for a touchdown against the Saints on October 20th. He also has six special teams coverage tackles, with four of those coming in November when Patterson was named the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month.

This will be Patterson’s third Pro Bowl appearance of his career, having done so in Minnesota in 2013 and 2016.