Police search for gunman in fatal shooting of 16-year-old girl in Little Village

CHICAGO — Detectives are reviewing video from several surveillance cameras hoping to identify the shooter in the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Little Village.

The shooting happened just before 9:45 p.m. Saturday on the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street, as Angie Monroy was walking home from her job at Discovery Fashion. Shots were fired and she was struck in the head.

Monroy was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition and died Sunday morning.

A memorial is planned for Wednesday at at Benito Juarez High School, where Monroy was a cheerleader and basketball player.