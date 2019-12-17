Police seeking people responsible for throwing small dog out of moving vehicle

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the person, or people, responsible for severely injuring a small white dog after throwing him out of a moving vehicle.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, a girl said she saw a little dog being thrown from a moving car onto a busy roadway near Garfield Avenue and Halsted Street. She ran to pick him up off the street and brought him home. Her mother called 311 and Animal Care and Control came to get the dog, who has now been named Elf.

Officer Jaime Pfeffer brought Elf to MedVet where veterinarians said he had a dislocated hip and a broken pelvis. Elf got out of surgery Tuesday afternoon and has since been recovering.

Elf was thrown out of either a black Chevy Impala or a Nissan Coupe.

Two different rescues have stepped in to help care for Elf, but it’ll be thousands of dollars to get it done. Small Paws Rescue and Friends of Chicago Animal Care and Control are taking donations for the effort.

Small Paws is also offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.