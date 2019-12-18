Indiana woman sentenced to 3 years after striking, killing children at bus stop

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – The woman behind the wheel when three children were hit and killed at their bus stop in Rochester, Indiana has been sentenced to three years in prison, WSBT reports.

Alyssa Shepherd, 24, was found guilty of three felony counts of reckless homicide, a count of criminal recklessness and passing a school bus causing injury on Oct. 18.

She faced more than 20 years in prison.

WSBT reports that the mother of the three children, Brittany Ingle, was charged with misdemeanor battery after she allegedly lunged at Shepherd in the courtroom. Ingle was reportedly taken out in the handcuffs.

Alivia Stahl, 9, and her 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle were hit and killed as they were getting on their school bus in October 2018. A fourth child was also injured.

The family of the three victims pushed hard for a bill that increases penalties for a driver who disregard flashing red lights and stop arms on school buses.

It became state law on July 1. People can now face up to a year in jail and up to a $5,000 fine for passing a school bus with a stop arm out.