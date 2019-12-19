Man fatally shot in apparent Harvey home invasion: police

HARVEY, Ill. — A man was shot to death in south suburban Harvey in an apparent home invasion, according to police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in a home at 146th and Loomis.

The 33-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the shooting appears to be the result of a home invasion, and it is unclear how the offender gained entry to the home.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.