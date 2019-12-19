× Man to be sentenced Thursday in murder of off-duty Chicago police Officer Michael Bailey

CHICAGO — The man convicted of murdering Chicago police Officer Michael Bailey will be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors said Anton Carter, 32, shot and killed Bailey while trying steal his car outside his home in 2010.

Bailey, 62, was wiping down an automobile he purchased ahead of a planned retirement, when he was shot three times during a shootout with Carter. Bailey was wearing a baseball jersey over his uniform at the time. He had just finished a shift on then-Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley’s security detail.

Carter was convicted in May. He wasn’t charged with the murder until a year after Bailey’s death.

Bailey was just a few weeks away from retiring.